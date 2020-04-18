Angèle “the sides” of Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez for a concert in the world: “It is important to be all together in these difficult times” (video)

The platform of social action, Global Citizen is organising a Saturday evening a live broadcast in partnership with Lady Gaga to support the care personnel and the work of the world health Organization (WHO). On the menu: the apparitions of artists such as Alicia Keys, Christine and the Queens, Elton John, Pharell Williams, Jennifer Lopez, the Rolling Stones or even the Belgians Angela and… Alexander De Croo.

The benefit concert “One World: Together At Home” will take place on Saturday evening for the benefit of the fund “Covid-19 Response Solidarity Fund” set up by the WHO. There will appear leading experts in global health, as well as artists and actors from around the world.

Angela spoke about this in our RTLINFO13H: “It is important to be together in these difficult times. And convey a message of unity, and then it is a beautiful symbol of power, through the music, having this kind of meeting and event a very special one. I think we can thank the internet because without the internet, I don’t know what color would have taken this containment and lo and behold, I say to myself that c’ is a chance to be able to make music and power while remaining at home by sending a message also to give our support to all health care staff to all health care staff and then also to all the people who have to work all day so that we can live correctly in this containment what.”

The federal minister of Finance and of development Cooperation Alexander De Croo will explain in a video message to the support given by Belgium to the Coalition for innovations in the field of epidemic preparedness (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations – CEPI), explains his firm in a press release. This international alliance of public and private partners intended to speed up the development of a vaccine.

The concert can be followed live tonight on Plug RTL and RTL PLAY.