Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton: their marriage was chaotic

Between Angelina Jolie and her ex Billy Bob Thornton, the life was not a long quiet river. Their romance has been rather chaotic !

Angelina Jolie has not had a love life of the most simple. For evidence, couple with the actor Billy Bob Thornton there has not been any rose… Their relationship has been rather toxic. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

While the beautiful Angelina Jolie is preparing to leave Brad Pitt, you can learn more about her love life. Angie would it be cursed in love ?

If we know that the future ex-wife of Brad Pitt is openly bisexual, she has mostly had relationships with men. Besides, it would have been a brief history of love with Mick Jaggerleader of the Rolling Stones.

But one of his relations, the most toxic may have been the one with the actor Billy Bob Thornton. In fact, everything shows that their relationship was chaotic…

Angelina Jolie met Billy Bob during the filming of the Switchers. A film released in the end of the 90’s.

Separated in 2002, Billy Bob has told Angelina Jolie that she was “always one of my friends, this is a great person “. Having said this, it never would have felt “good enough for it “, he entrusted to GQ in 2016.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton: a couple on the tightrope ?

Angie and Billy were simply not on the same wave length… That’s not a problem.

For her part, Angie said in an interview in 2001 : “I’m just a woman quite normal, that is crazy about her man… But I am also a whole bunch of other things “. Moreover, these are surely all these other things that have led her to separate from him.

According to an editorial published in In Styles, this break would coincide with “the death of a certain arc in public life “ d’Angelina Jolie. In other words, his break-up with Billy Bob Thornton would mark his rebirth as a woman.

InStyle continues his metaphor of love, concluding that Angelina Jolie was like a phoenix rising from the ashes !

