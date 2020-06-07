Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt : actress tells how she hid to not to cry in front of her children : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

It is certainly the most difficult test it has lived. After a love story that has lasted twelve years with the Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie finally requested the divorce in 2016. A separation very high profile, that will shake the world. And for good reason, the two former spouses were not able to find a common agreement about the custody of their six children. If their relations are today more peaceful, this has left scars indelible in the life of the actress. While Brad Pitt is enjoying his new single life, Angelina Jolie, who has just celebrated his 45th candle, has devoted all his spare time to the education of his children. It has never been so close to them that since this recent crisis within his family. It must be said that Maddox, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh, Knox Leon, and Vivienne Marcheline have seen their mom at the lowest…

Angelina Jolie obliged to hide in order to cry

In fact, the mother of six children had confided in 2017 at the magazine Vanity Fair about behind the scenes of his divorce. Despite a tough exterior and a very strong, Angelina Jolie felt the need to cry for long hours. However, out of the question to cry in front of his children: “I think it is very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that all will be well even if you are not sure that this is the case,” had she entrusted. And this is not the first time that the star of Tomb Raider discusses the importance of the well-being of its children.

During the release of his film First they killed my father by the end of 2017, she had given an interview to the BBC during which time she was back on this difficult period: “I don’t want to talk too much about it. I just want to say that it was very painful and that it is a family and will be forever. My first concern is the well-being of my children, our children. A lot of people are in the same situation as us. I’m trying to do with it, and make sure that it makes us stronger, and that this brings us closer to all”, had she given it, without never complain a word about it.

To read also: Brad Pitt: this joke (very funny) about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston that has not gone unnoticed