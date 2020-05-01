Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are moving forward with their children !

Divorced for several years, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are moving forward. And for this, they can rely on their children.

It’s been a little over four years since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have separated. One of the couples the most bankable of the seventh art made an end to more than 10 years of relationship.

Since then, the wildest rumours about Brad Pitt and Angelina are going well. It must be said that since the announcement of their divorce in the tabloids, the couple has not made state of his love life.

Discreet or even non-existent on the social networks, the two exs are moving separately. According to the foreign press, Angelina Jolie allegedly had an affair with a woman.

The young woman would have been a beautiful love story of two years with Jenny Shimizu, an actress with whom she shared the poster of Foxfire in 1996. A source close to her ex had reported : “Angelina told Jenny that she was finished for good. With the men. She would like to explore again his side lesbian. “

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, they are with their children !

For its part, Brad Pitt have decided to replace the cover with Jennifer Aniston. The two exs cursed would close in the beginning of the year and say they would remarry…

Mad with rage, learning this, Angelina Jolie would be forbidden for Brad Pitt to present their children to the actress of Friends ! The two exs would be in war concerning the custody of their children…

Very strict on the education of his children, Angelina Jolie only wants what is best for them. As well, the former star couple has decided to make peace so that decide together as to the future school of Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 16 years, Zahara, aged 15, Shiloh, 13 years. As well as the twins of 11 years old, Knox and Vivienne.

A source has told Us Weekly : “Brad Pitt has, therefore, desired that her children are in normal schools. While Angelina wanted to do school at home. The therapist the family was in agreement with their father “.

Thus, the two exs have found a common ground for their children. What to consider the result of the things in a way more serene.

