Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are officially unmarried

Nearly three years after their break-up, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spend a cap in their divorce. Still in process, the two actors have nevertheless obtained a judge for a status change.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are legally more husband and wife. According to information reported on 13 April by the website The Blast, which obtained the documents of justice, a judge has indeed agreed to change their status to civil status. Officially, the two actors are once again unmarried, even if the divorce proceeding is still ongoing. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue the negotiations for the division of property (they had not signed a marriage contract) and find a final agreement on the custody of their children. A final step that could take several more months before the final outcome.

Is “to separate emotionally”

According to sources close, it was vital for the actors to”move forward” and to “separate emotionally from one another”. Met in 2004 on the filming of the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had formalized their relationship the following year. In the meantime, the actor, the 55-year-old had initiated steps to adopt the eldest son of Angelina Jolie, Maddox (17 years). Together, they have become the parents of Zahara (14 years old) and Pax (15 years), before turning to the world about their three biological children, Shiloh (12 years old) and twins Knox and Vivienne (age 10).

Has to read also : Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie : homecoming tense in public

The couple was engaged in 2012 and had a kingdom in August 2014 at his home in Miraval, in the south of France. Two years later, in September 2016, Angelina Jolie asked for the divorce to Brad Pitt after a fight occurred on board a private plane. If she claimed initially the sole custody of their children, the actress has quickly met the demands of Brad Pitt, who demanded shared custody. After months of therapy that followed a break as explosive as toxic, the two former seem to be today on the path of appeasement.