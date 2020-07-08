Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt friends : how family therapy has reconciled

The relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt could be treated through the therapy of the family that has followed the couple to the well-being of their six children.
After a long divorce, tumultuous, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are in better agreement. The two actors have followed a family therapy for several months in order to keep the best of the reports, after their the separation was started in the year 2016. According to information from the british newspaper The Mirror, “goes better” between them. An important step in your life, because of the shared custody of their six children. During the containment, Maddox18-year-old Pax16 years Zahara15 years Shiloh14 years old and the twins Knox and Vivienne12 years went into the house of his father and his mother. In fact, the properties of those who camped in the iconic characters of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in the movie Doug Liman launched in 2005, is located just 5 minutes from one another.
The family moments that fill them with happiness Brad Pittlove to be with their small tribe. “They really need to find a solution for learning to solve problems by custody of the children, and how Brad went back to behave like a father, told a source to People Magazine. Since the kids are older now, no longer have to suffer in the concerns related to the separation of Angelina.”
A painful separation
A divorce thatAngelina Jolie he had lived very poorly. In an interview granted to the weekly Madame Figaro in October of 2019, the actress was a revelation. “I think it was in the time of the end of my couple with Brad, and then at the beginning of our separation. It was complicated, I do not recognize nothing more. I had become… how to say… most small, insignificant, but not necessarily. I felt a deep and real pain, It hurts Me“he confessed Angelina Jolie.
After many years, the former spouses have, however, managed to appease the tensions in order to ensure the co-parenting of their six children.
