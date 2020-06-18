Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt get back together to throw a glass of champagne

It is a relationship, to say the least upheaval that continues to revel in the celebrity of the press. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have formed one of the couples most glamorous of Hollywood. A brand image in which they want to clearly always capitalize. As shown in the Challengesthey will indeed launch a champagne along with the help of the Perrin family and the producer of the champagne Pierre Peters.

In September of 2019, Brad Pitt was rushed to the rescue of the French rosé threatened by Donald Trump. It should be said, the owner of the domain of the castle of Miraval in the department of Var, from the year 2012, was produced by Angelina Jolie rosé, the most expensive in the world. His interests are now in the champagne. With his ex-wife, he, in effect, the present in the month of September with a glass of champagne called “the Flower of Miraval”. A project that had been pending for several months. While they were already working with the winemaker, Marc Perrin, on their rosé, they are this time associated to a champagne house recognised : that of Peters.

The champagne “Fleur de Miraval” will be available only in pink color. In the beginning of the year, Rodolphe Peters, the head of the champagne house announced a production of 10,000 bottles to start” and that, in the long term, should not exceed 25,000 bottles offer a glass of “champagne rosé of reference”. According to the economic magazine, it should present “the elegance and strength that characterizes the wine of the family Peters”. It is still unclear whether “Brangelina” will be moving to present the champagne.

