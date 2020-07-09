Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been used in the therapy of the family

The tensions within the couple formed by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt seem to have decreased, owing in particular to family therapy.

Four years after her divorce, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt seems to have finally found a common ground. the magazine “The people“reports of certain information concerning the relationship between the ex-spouses. It turns out that the couple was able to make an effort to be more present, together, for their children Maddox (18 years), Pax (16 years), Zahara (15 years), Shiloh (14 years old) and their twins Knox and Vivienne (12 years), which are used to switch back and forth between the homes of the respective actors in hollywood. Brad Pitt had even was preview last month, joining the remains of the mannequin 45 years of age according to the “Daily Mail“.

“You need help”

The couple would have to call experts in family relations in order to resolve their problems and disagreements about shared custody. “They were in need of assistance to manage issues related to shared custody and how Brad could come back to be a father”, in the attention. “Since the children are older, you will no longer suffer from problems of separation with Angie,” said a source.

If a significant amount of time has passed, and many of the family therapies have been put in place, it seems that these efforts have borne fruit since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie now have a relationship of friendship, if we are to believe the information revealed to the magazine “People”. “The young children are back and forth between their houses, and Brad likes to spend as much time as possible with them. It seems a lot more happy”, is there shown.

“They come from far away”

The actor is 56 years old and Angelina Jolie met in 2005 on the set of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. They were joined in 2014, a marriage that lasted only two years and that has given rise to numerous conflicts. In fact, the actress wanted to keep your children away from a father and a husband who she describes as “dangerous”.

Today, tensions have decreased, and their relationship has improved significantly. The couple only want the happiness of the children. The family members of the couple had been a part of this remarkable change between the ex-partners “Entertainment Tonight“. “Brad and Angelina would get along better now that they have reached an agreement on the schedules of the guard. They come from far away”, on a mission in may of 2020.

