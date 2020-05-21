Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt lovers, find out why they have waited so long before getting married

In 2004, the life of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has completely switched. The two actors met on the set of the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith and that was the true coup de foudre. At the time, the actor was married to Jennifer Aniston and his reconciliation with his co-star has not gone unnoticed. If they have tried to resist the temptation, the two stars of the big screen have ended up succumbing. Brad Pitt, who shares a beautiful bond with Margot Robbie, has finally divorced to live her romance with Angelina Jolie. But if the couple quickly started a beautiful family with their six children, a question floated in the head of the internet : why not get married do they not ? You have the answer.

Interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres in 2011, Brad Pitt had confided the reason for which he had not yet taken this big step with Angelina Jolie. “We’re not going to get married before all the people of this country have the right” he explained, making reference to the gay marriage that was not yet licensed in all 50 states. If it has finally been legalized in 2015, the couple Brangelina has sold a year earlier to the pressure of their offspring who insisted that they say yes to life. The sad result, you know. They were divorced in September 2016. Today, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are arguing still the sharing of their property estimated at $ 600 million.