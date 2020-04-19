Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson… These pairs of stars that one would like to see re-form

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally made a step forward while they are still in the midst of divorce and war to their children. Yet before that, the two superstars have formed one of the couples most famous in Hollywood and were a dream to thousands of people across the world. Even in celebrities, breakages are inevitable, and if some are separated there is not so long like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth or Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, for others however, we had almost forgotten that they were loved one day. Then discover without further delay, the list of these pairs of stars that we would very much like to see reform one day.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

It is without doubt one of the couples that we regret the most. The two stars began their relationship in 2005 after meeting on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith while Brad Pitt had just split from Jennifer Aniston. Not nice all that… Accused of having stolen the boyfriend of the actress FriendsAngelina Jolie has defended itself and showed the whole world how their history was serious. The Brangelina then became icons, and were married in 2014 in France, after having founded a family of six children (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne). They eventually separated in 2016 and their divorce is still in progress currently.

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

Who has never dreamed in front of the couple formed by Troy and Gabriella in High School Musical ? The fiction has joined a reality since 2005, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron have put together in secret before you formalize in 2007. Unfortunately for fans of the series aired on the Disney Channel, their romance ended abruptly in 2010, and there is no longer any chance to recover from a day together even if many secretly hope.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are also encountered on the filming of a movie, one of The Last Song. Between them, this has always been complicated because they fell in love in 2009 before separating and getting back together several times until their engagement in 2012. But no luck, in 2013, they parted ways again to rabibocher in 2015. Finally, he married in 2018, before leaving permanently in August 2019 after only eight months of union… And even if it has always been a roller coaster between them, still believed in their love !

Rihanna and Drake

Between the two artists, it has always been “I love you, moi non plus”. After being turned around in 2005, they were released together in 2009 and then in 2014 without that their story works. But in 2016, the rapper takes his courage in both hands and makes him a true declaration of love in full live during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016. A few months later, they get a tattoo in common, a shark, and formalizes finally, the “coup de coeur” before going their separate ways at the end of the year. Now, after a romance with Hassan Jameel, the singer is single, just like Drizzy, what may be give a second chance to their relationship !

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has never had luck in love. However, everything was left with the basketball player, Tristan Thompson with whom she lived between 2016 and 2019. In 2017, they have even given birth to an adorable little girl named True. But in 2019, a huge scandal broke out, since the young man has been accused of having been unfaithful with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Kylie Jenner, who is no other than the half-sister Khloé ! Since then, things have calmed down, and Tristan and Khloé decided to be confined together during the outbreak of Coronavirus. All the lights are green for a reconciliation, but above all it is hoped for the good of their child.

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Johnny Depp, who has arrived on Instagram, and Vanessa Paradis have formed one of the couples in the most mythical and strong Hollywood from 1998 to 2012. Together they had two children : Lily-Rose and Jack. A love story worthy of the fairy tale between a French and an american. Unfortunately, this will not last, and each has remade his life by his side, she, with Samuel Benchetrit and him with actress Amber Heard, with whom he is in a full divorce and who is accused of domestic violence. Maybe one day they will !

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber began dating in 2010. But very quickly between these two, the passion took over, and many gaps have come to punctuate their lives until 2015. And then we thought that everything was finished, they are given a chance in 2017, before finally breaking in march 2018. If it is only one of its side, he is married with the model Hailey Baldwin and does not seem to regret his romance with the singer. Not sure that the interpreter “Lose You To Love Me” had really turned the page, since the texts of his songs are often an echo of her story with Justin.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

Some have forgotten and others may know not even but Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake have been together ! In 1999, only 17 years old, the singer falls under the spell of his former partner of the Mickey Mouse Club. The couple will be the One of many in the media up to their break-up in 2002 that gave birth to the tubes “Cry Me A River” and “Everytime”. Since then, they have come a long way and are casés, she with dancer Sam Asghari and him with actress Jessica Biel. Even if one wishes very hard that it refonctionne between them, this will probably never…

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Lightning strike in 2017 between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Between the star of reality tv and rapper, everything went very quickly and the birth of their daughter, Stormi in 2018 has messed up their life, to the point that they separated the following year. Today, the father is always present for her child and the two parents see each other regularly, which could be announced a return of flames… In any case, fingers crossed !

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd

Bella Hadid is one of the models of the most famous on the planet with her sister Gigi. A reputation that has allowed him to rub shoulders with the biggest stars and meet the singer The Weeknd in 2015. In a relationship with him until 2016, they ended up leaving. But when we truly love, the passion is never extinguished totally, and the two lovers got back together in 2018. Unfortunately, they have decided to take everyone their freedom in 2019… But as they say, never two without three ?