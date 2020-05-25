Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reconciled ? This attention to the actress that says a lot…

The announcement of their divorce in 2016, had the effect of a bomb. Accusing Brad Pitt to be violent and an alcoholic, Angelina Jolie asked for the divorce… taking care to also ask for the sole custody of their six children. And after having dragged the man out of his life in the mud with sordid accusations, the actress would be finally ready to leave him a second chance…

Angelina ready to replace the cover ?

Last April, many tabloids and american English revealed that Angelina Jolie trying for a few months, to reclaim the heart of her husband, Brad Pitt. The actress would even like that they will resume the course of their lives with their children, in their villa in Los Angeles. Here’s what a source says to the magazine : “Angelina made it clear to Brad that she wanted to regain her relationship with him. She would like them to become a family and do not seem able to continue the war. This is why she makes things so difficult for Brad with every detail of their divorce “.

If Angelina Jolie did everything to delay their divorce, she also comes to make a move that proves that she tends to hand again to Brad.

Angelina softens

If the actress the 44-year-old had initially requested sole custody, she did not hesitate to accuse her ex of being violent for him to say to prohibit of their children. Thus, the actor had obtained a tiny law fast with one hour per week… with supervision by a member of the social services. Today, Angelina is undergoing a total paradigm shift and prove that it has again total confidence in Brad as she comes to accept to entrust her six children to their father, the time of its next shooting. Angelina Jolie is preparing in effect from shooting for the film ” Those Who Wish Me Dead “. According to the magazine The Sun, she would have contacted Brad to offer him the chance to keep : “It is a great step forward for them and the children, who do not see their father only rarely since the separation, Brad has invited his parents, Jane and Williams, to stay with them in the mansion of Los Angeles so that they can spend time with your family… “

When the flashback ?

Eleanor Fountain