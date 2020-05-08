Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt still in the midst of a divorce, here’s where they really are !

A procedure that lingers ! Well, yes, the meltynautes, there are now three years old, the world was shocked to learn that the most glamorous couple of the hollywood scene had decided to separate. And since, it is clear that the two former are always at the same point. While Angelina Jolie would be riddled with regret because of his break-up with Brad Pitt, the negotiations seem to drag on so much that it is impossible to know when the divorce will be officially pronounced. But then, what is it that blocks so much ? If you believe the information unveiled by the website Business Insiderthey would address now the issues around the Castle of Miraval.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

After having played extensively for the care of their children, it is their property located in France that is causing the problem. A value of $ 67 million, this château continues to make a lot of money to both eg, And of course, none of the two willing to give in to the other. The actress is convinced that it should revert to him because it was she who had the idea to buy it first. However, if the atmosphere was past tense, would things have now calmed down and they would no longer have a single goal : to find a satisfactory agreement to get a divorce finally, officially ! Fingers crossed for them. Waiting for more info, check out how Angelina Jolie has tried to save her marriage with Brad Pitt.