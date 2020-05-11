Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt : why their children are already at the head of a colossal fortune ?

In its annual ranking of the children of the wealthiest in the world, Electric Ride On Cars has this year placed the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in third position. And this is because their wealth is colossal.

They are not even major, and yet, they are already worth millions. As every year, the site Electric Ride On Cars has established its ranking of the children of the wealthiest in the world : each other, annuitants, actors, singers, dancers… the profiles are varied. Nevertheless, the children who dominate the leaderboard 2020 are other children of stars. In particular, the five children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Third in the ranking behind Moulay Hassan, prince of Morocco, and the child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt have a fortune estimated at… $ 250 million.

A colossal fortune for the five children aged 16, 15, 13 and 11 years, they must, however, entirely to fund investment and not to an artistic activity or advertising. Moreover, it is predominantly, even exclusively, through these investments that we find in this ranking of celebrity kids such as kids Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, in fourth position, Valentina Paloma Pinault, daughter of Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, sixth in the rankings, or even True Thompson (the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson), Phoebe Gates (daughter of Bill Gates) and Suri Cruise (daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes).

Children Jolie-Pitt not at all attracted to the cinema

If Maddoxthe eldest son ofAngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt not included in this classification, it is simply because the young man is 18 years of age, and that the top established by Electric Ride On Cars not to mention that children aged 17 years or less. No doubt, however, that he must, as his brothers and sisters, have a right to these funds. A colossal fortune, however, for the six children, they do not, however, grow with the business… as an actor ! As revealed Angelina Jolie in October 2019, none of his children intend to make a career in cinema. While the elder began studies of biochemistry in Korea, the other children of the siblings themselves, are rather interested in “the business, humanitarian affairs, this kind of things”wrote the actress.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news