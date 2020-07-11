Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt : why your divorce was in charge again for the delay

Four years after the announcement of the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the ex-lovers are to this day still officially married. The procedure has indeed taken a lot of delays these past few weeks…
This is one of the divorce, the destruction of Hollywood, a tumult to the height of the glamour that represents the couple. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not yet finalised the details of all the end of their marriage. And for a good reason, according to the u.s. magazine Us Weekly, the procedure is stopped because of the pandemic of Covid-19, and the confinement period that has slowed down many administrations in the world.
“Brad sees the children, but everything which is related to the process of resolution of disputes with Angelina, including the courts, has slowed due to Covid“explained a source from the media. And then add : “With the pandemic, it has been difficult for everyone, even for them. The legal process has slowed down because of it. Continue regular visits but there has not been much progress, nothing has been resolved.“
This divorce, “it was the right decision” to Angelina Jolie
Despite the divorce proceedings, which began in the year 2016 and the various points of friction between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who are trying to maintain a healthy relationship for the sake of their six children, Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, of 16 years, Zahara, aged 15, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 years old. “They are going for their children. There has been a progress in their relationship“testified one source at the beginning of July, always inUs Weekly.
Four years after that Angelina Jolie has decided to divorce with Brad Pitt, the actress is always sure of having made the correct choice. “It was the right decision“it was insured with the magazine Vogue the past month of June, a decision taken by the “well-be“their children “six young people are very brave and very strong“she declared with pride. “I continue to focus on their healing. Some people took advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I will remind you that you know your own truth and your own mind“he said Angelina Jolie.
Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news
© © Capital Pictures / KCS PRESSE
2/23 –
Brad Pitt accepts the Oscar
© © Cyril Pecquenard / KCS PRESSE
3/23 –
Angelina Jolie arrives to the shop Guerlain at Champs-Elysées on January 30, 2018, Paris, France Angelina Jolie arrives to the Guerlain store on the Champs Elysees on the 30th of January 2018 in Paris, France
© © Cyril Pecquenard / KCS PRESSE
4/23 –
Angelina Jolie arrives to the shop Guerlain at Champs-Elysées on January 30, 2018, Paris, France Angelina Jolie arrives to the Guerlain store on the Champs Elysees on the 30th of January 2018 in Paris, France
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
5/23 –
Angelina Jolie does a little bit of Christmas shopping at the Grove with their children. She was seen with shiloh, Knox and Vivianne, as did the purchases of books and products for the home. 09 Dec 2018 in the Photo: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, Knox Jolie Pitt, and Vivianne Jolie Pitt.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
6/23 –
Angelina Jolie shopping at the mall with their children. 13 Of January Of 2019 In The Photo: Angelina Jolie.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
7/23 –
Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, seen shopping in Los Feliz. June 23, 2019 in the Photo: Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
8/23 –
Liv Tyler, Brad Pitt, Ruth Negga and James Gray expects a photocall for the film “Ad Astra” during the 76th Venice Film Festival. 29-Aug-2019 In The Photo: Brad Pitt.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
9/23 –
“Ad Astra” photo session during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. 29-Aug-2019 In The Photo: Brad Pitt.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
10/23 –
76 Venice Film Festival, the Red Carpet of the Film: Ad Astra, Brad Pitt. 29-Aug-2019 In The Photo: Brad Pitt.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
11/23 –
Angelina Jolie with their 3 children on the Fig tree and the Olive tree rest in West Hollywood. 02 Sep 2019 In The Photo: Angelina Jolie.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
12/23 –
Brad Pitt and the stars of the ‘Ad Astra’ Special Screening at the Cinerama Dome on September 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. 18 Sep 2019 In The Photo: Brad Pitt.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
13/23 –
Brad Pitt and the stars of the ‘Ad Astra’ Special Screening at the Cinerama Dome on September 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. 18 Sep 2019 In The Photo: Brad Pitt.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
14/23 –
Brad Pitt and the stars of the ‘Ad Astra’ Special Screening at the Cinerama Dome on September 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. 18 Sep 2019 In The Photo: Brad Pitt.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
15/23 –
Brad Pitt and the stars of the ‘Ad Astra’ Special Screening at the Cinerama Dome on September 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. 18 Sep 2019 In The Photo: Brad Pitt.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
16/23 –
premiere of “Maleficent, Mistress of Evil,” held at the el Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019, in Hollywood, CA. Â
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
17/23 –
Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer expects that the
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
18/23 –
Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer expects that the
© © Newspix International / KCS PRESSE
19/23 –
09.02.2020; Hollywood, Los Angeles, united states: BRAD PITT in the 92nd of the Oscars held in the Dolby Theater, Hollywood
© © Newspix International / KCS PRESSE
20/23 –
10.02.2020; Hollywood, Los Angeles, united states: BRAD PITT after winning the Oscar for Actor In A Leading Role during the live ABC Broadcast of the 92nd of the Oscars in the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood
© © WENN / KCS PRESSE
21/23 –
Angelina Jolie leaves after the Service of Commemoration and Dedication of the Bicentennial of the most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George in the Cathedral of St. Paul Featuring: Angelina Jolie Where: London, United Kingdom When: 28 June 2018 Credit: John Rainford/WENN
© © X17 / KCS PRESSE
22/23 –
Angelina Jolie stock up on food, like everyone else in Los Angeles, in the midst of the Corona Virus crisis of March 14, 2020
© © X17 / KCS PRESSE
23/23 –
Saturday, February 16, 2019: Angelina Jolie and Pax visited Urban Outfitters and Yves Saint Laurent during the year’s shopping evening, while the ex-husband, Brad Pitt has met with Jennifer Aniston