Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt : why your divorce was in charge again for the delay

Four years after the announcement of the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the ex-lovers are to this day still officially married. The procedure has indeed taken a lot of delays these past few weeks…

This is one of the divorce, the destruction of Hollywood, a tumult to the height of the glamour that represents the couple. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not yet finalised the details of all the end of their marriage. And for a good reason, according to the u.s. magazine Us Weekly, the procedure is stopped because of the pandemic of Covid-19, and the confinement period that has slowed down many administrations in the world.

“Brad sees the children, but everything which is related to the process of resolution of disputes with Angelina, including the courts, has slowed due to Covid“explained a source from the media. And then add : “With the pandemic, it has been difficult for everyone, even for them. The legal process has slowed down because of it. Continue regular visits but there has not been much progress, nothing has been resolved.“

This divorce, “it was the right decision” to Angelina Jolie

Despite the divorce proceedings, which began in the year 2016 and the various points of friction between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who are trying to maintain a healthy relationship for the sake of their six children, Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, of 16 years, Zahara, aged 15, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 years old. “They are going for their children. There has been a progress in their relationship“testified one source at the beginning of July, always inUs Weekly.

Four years after that Angelina Jolie has decided to divorce with Brad Pitt, the actress is always sure of having made the correct choice. “It was the right decision“it was insured with the magazine Vogue the past month of June, a decision taken by the “well-be“their children “six young people are very brave and very strong“she declared with pride. “I continue to focus on their healing. Some people took advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I will remind you that you know your own truth and your own mind“he said Angelina Jolie.

