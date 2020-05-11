Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s still-pending divorce, the actress slows down the negotiations with THIS requirement

A break endless ! Well, yes, the meltynautes, it will soon be three years since the former couple, the most glamorous in the hollywood scene has officially announced that he was leaving. However, negotiations skate again and if they are finally on the same wavelength regarding the custody of their children, there are still other details to settle. While the editorial’ of melty revealed why Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have waited a very long time before getting married, the actress would be a new requirement that would stifle their agreement if you believe the information unveiled by the website Radar Online : “Angelina is back in France and she has done a tour of the castle and its vineyard.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The source goes on to confident : “She shared with Brad. They had a deal to continue to be owners in two since the castle is earning money but when she went in, she realized how much she loved this place and especially how much it would drive you mad Brad if she took him fully. He loves this place and he is proud to be a winemaker. He knows that Angelina will sell it or destroy it just for the reach. He will fight until the end to ensure that he will keep the castle.” Remains to be seen whether these statements are true or not ! In the meantime, we thought Angelina Jolie finally reconciled with Brad Pitt because of this gesture that spoke volumes.