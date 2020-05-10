Angelina Jolie and her children super lookés for a family lunch

This is the end of the summer, and Angelina Jolie takes her children before they return to school. On Monday, the actress visited the very chic restaurant Fig & Olive, in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, for a family lunch, with three of her six children. The actress was spotted with Pax Thien, 15 years old, the second of the siblings, Zahara, aged 14, eldest daughter of the tribe, and Shiloh, 13 years. Were missing the twins, Knox and Vivienne, aged 11 years. Have they already returned to school ? The eldest of the siblings, Maddox, 18, was also absent. And for good reason, a few days ago, the young man flew to Seoul, where it has just made its first steps at the university. Angelina Jolie had accompanied his son for his first day, and the students had filmed the actress, who is touched that his son left the house and moved to the other side of the world.

But yesterday, the actress had returned the smile with Pax Thien, Zahara and Shiloh, and the whole tribe was hyper lookée the breakfast on the summer. The heroine of “Tomb Raider” was wearing a floaty dress in white, while Zahara wore a combination cream stripes. Pax Thien was more casual with his plaid shirt and his sneakers Nike, and Shiloh had opted for a leather jacket. As always, the children appeared to be well co-conspirators, enjoyed them, were only kidding, to the delight of passers-by who recognized. A lovely family, radiant, who keeps smiling despite divorce complicated between their parents.