Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp, Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise… These stars who hate each other

Blake Lively is one of those stars who have kept their pregnancy a secret. But the actress of 32 years is also known to have a small character, like many famous people. If in front of the camera, many come to play the comedy with some of their partners, in real life, it is a whole other story. It’s not easy to appreciate when one has to work together for years sometimes with a lot of pressure on the shoulders. This is the case of Brad Pitt, Ellen PompeoRyan Gosling or Angelina Jolie, who are part of these celebrities who hate another personality.

Angelina Jolie & Johnny Depp

Angelina Jolie, who would be ready to do anything to break the relationship between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, according to a crazy rumor, not enough Johnny Depp. Although they have played together in the film The Touristthe actor did not appreciate the character of his colleague, that she was disgusted by the behaviour of the latter, often late on the set.

Ellen Pompeo & Katherine Heigl

The atmosphere was a bit tense between the two stars of the series Grey’s Anatomy to believe the rumors. Fortunately for Ellen, who takes the main role, her rival, who was beginning to overshadow small to small very quickly left the series to concentrate on his family life. Ellen 1, Katherine 0 !

Ryan Gosling & Rachel McAdams

Who has not paid, small tear in front of the cult film Never forget ? A beautiful romance marked by the talents of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. Yet in real life, the two superstars have nothing in common and the current is not passed between them. Despite their beautiful chemistry on the screen, it was all bogus !

Blake Lively & Leighton Meester

They made the four hundred blows in Gossip Girl. The two best friends of the Upper East Side, Blair and Serena, still continue to inspire thousands of viewers across the world thanks to their beautiful complicity in the series. But since the shutdown of the episodes, the two young women returned to each the course of their life, and does not enjoyment any more the word, much to the dismay of the fans.

Teri Hatcher & the stars of Desperate Housewives

If Desperate Housewifes has marked a whole generation with intrigue, well-designed, and friendships stronger than anything, in reality, everything was not so rosy. Teri Hatcher, who plays the character Susan Mayer, was not very nice with his girlfriends job to believe in the creator of the series, Marc Cherry. Since, if they have kept in contact, one is missing and we’ll leave you to guess which…

Chad Michael Murray & Sophia Bush

The series The Brothers Scott has been marked by the two lovers, who were married on April 16, 2005, to the delight of their fans. But only a year later, Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush separated while continuing to play a couple on screen. It is not easy to play the comedy when things are not going well once the cameras switched off.

Shannen Doherty & Jennie Garth

It’s not in the series Beverly Hills the girls are the worst of the dirt. There are many years now, Shannen and Jennie are violently contested on the shooting, which broke for ever the hope of seeing them have fun together in the life of every day.

Lea Michele & Naya Rivera

In GleeLea Michele and Naya Rivera were playing roles that would not allow them to be friends since one of them was the little girl model and the other a pom-pom girl popular. On the plateaux, on the other hand, was all for the better, until the day when fiction joins reality when Lea started to get suspicious of her partner and not to calculate it at all between shots.

Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

They have experienced the glory of a whole, have become icons for millions of women across the planet and yet… Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall in the series Sex and the City hate ! On Instagram, this last did not hesitate to loudly proclaim that she was not the friend of the interpreter of Carrie Bradshaw : “Your constant contact are a stark reminder of how much you es and has been cruel”… It hurts !

Brad Pitt & Tom Cruise

They are both actors, hyper-powerful in Hollywood and have played together in Interview with a vampire. However, this has not been a success and Tom was never able to enter into the clan of Brad, since between the two men, there has always been competition, which is not really a good point to start a solid friendship.