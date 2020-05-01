Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek in the cast of “The Eternals”

Angelina Jolie will be a super-heroine in Marvel. In fact, the casting of the new protagonists of The Eternalsthe eternal in French, has been revealed this Saturday, July 21 at comic-con in San Diego. All the actors were present on stage. Among the most famous, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Richard Madden of Game of Thrones will be showing alongside Lauren Ridloff of The Walking Dead.

As reported BFMTV Peoplethis casting five-star will embody on the screen uno species of super-heroes very ancient near-immortals. They had been imagined by Jack Kirby, the man behind Captain America, Hulk and Thor. The Marvel, which will be directed by Chloe Zaro, will be released on the screens on the 6th of November 2020 and is inclusive. “This film will allow all of those have never felt represented in films of super-heroes, to be represented“, has launched Salma Hayek on the stage of the comic-con this Saturday.

In the comic books of the creator of Eternal, these super-heroes are an ancient species of human created it a million years by a cosmic entity called The Celestial. Among their super powers, they are capable of telekinesis, teleportation and insensitive to fatigue.

