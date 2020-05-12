Angelina Jolie becomes a columnist for “Time”magazine

The actress, who is very committed to humanitarian will deal with the subjects such as migrants, the international conflicts.



Career change in sight ? Angelina Jolie, hollywood actress that is no more, is the newest addition to the prestigious us weekly Time has announced its editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, in a news release.

“She will write on a variety of subjects, focusing in first place on migration, conflict, and human rights”, says the text. “Her articles will appear monthly on all platforms Time.” The weekly intends to rely on the expertise of the actress got an oscar in 2000 for the film A stolen life. She has already worked for the past 18 years, in collaboration with the High Commissioner united Nations for refugees. “She is a special correspondent [….]has conducted more than 60 missions in the field, recently in Colombia, Peru, and Bangladesh.”

An editorial to support migrants

The first article of Angelina Jolie, has already been published, as early as 19 June, on the website of the magazine. It will be printed in the next issue of the weekly, on the 1st of July. It is titled “What we owe to refugees” (“What we owe to refugees“). Angelina Jolie is also deplores the repressive policy of migration. “Everyone deserves the dignity, and fair treatment, but we must be clear on the distinction of the two. According to international law, assist refugees is not an option, it is an obligation, she insists. It is perfectly possible to ensure a border control safe and just, and immigration policies human, while assuming our responsibilities of helping the refugees.”

Last April, for his first article published on the site Timethe american actress had this time looked at the women, and their impact in times of conflict. An article entitled : “Why women are key to peace in Afghanistan”. “The women, who have the most to lose if the Taliban come back to power, have the least to say in the process which could well lead to this,” says Angelina Jolie.

And why not, after the policy ?

Become a director in 2012, the actress has also chosen to address these thematic international in his films. His first feature film, The country of blood and honey, takes place in the 1990s in Sarajevo, during the war in Bosnia. Two years later, Invincible takes place in the middle of the Second world war, in order to tell the story of the american athlete Louis Zamperini, who survived 47 days on a cargo ship in the middle of the sea. As for his latest film, First they killed my fatherit takes place five years after the rise to power of Pol Pot in Cambodia.

Last April the magazine PeopleAngelina Jolie left the door open to a possible political stance. “Never say never,” said she. But for the moment I do trust others to take the place of leaders. And I try to speak up for the causes in which I believe.”