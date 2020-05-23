Angelina Jolie : before Brad Pitt, which were her first two husbands ?

Angelina Jolie has had a love life very hyped and also very sultry..

Angelina Jolie, star interplanetary, sex symbol, has had several lives. That said, many lives told many loves. In fact, the actress, 44-year-old has lived many relationships profile and sulphurous. Before knowing the love and life of family with Brad Pitt for over 10 years, the actress has been married several times.

In 1996, Angelina Jolie married Jonny Lee Miller, English actor with whom she plays in the film Hackers in 1995. The actress is already in a period rock ‘ n ‘ roll arrives at the wedding in leather pants and white shirt with the first name of her husband written in his own blood. The couple separates quickly, but a divorce officially in 1999. Angelina Jolie keeps a good memory of this relationship, she will come back with hindsight on his first marriage : “it is a matter of timing. I think this is the best husband a girl can ask for. I will love him always, we were just too young.”

In the meantime, Angelina Jolie is an encounter that will change his life. In 1999, she falls in love with Billy Bob Thornton, actor and musician on the set of Switchers. The couple married in may 2000 and quickly became the center of media interest. Their statements about their married life and their appearances are very remarkable will be much talk about them. Especially when Angelina Jolie walks around with a phial filled with the blood of her husband around the neck. Three years after their marriage, the couple divorced in may 2003. A relationship that has marked a whole generation and also the skin of Angelina Jolie, tattooed in many places as a tribute to her husband. Tattoos that she will withdraw.

Angelina Jolie bisexual

If the actress has always had relationships with very high profile with men, there is a part of his life is less well known. Indeed the actress says to be bisexual and would have frequented, among others, Jenny Shimizu, her partner in the film Foxfire in 1996. About his sexual orientation, Angelina Jolie said, in 2003, the New York Daily News : “if tomorrow, I fell in love with a woman, would it be normal for me to want to kiss him and to have relationships with ? If I fall in love with it ? Absolutely!!! Yes !”

