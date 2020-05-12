Angelina Jolie – bio, and any news

Angelina Jolie sees the light of day in 1975, in California, in a family of actors. Her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007, and her father, Jon Voight are both american actors. Her brother, James Haven, is an actor and director. The parents of Angelina Jolie divorce while she is only one year. It is in New York, where she grew up alongside her mother and her brother that will be born his passion for the cinema. It follows courses of theatre and her father played in her achievements. His family settled in California in the late 80’s. She keeps her adolescence in Beverly Hills of memorabilia rather negative. She is excluded by her classmates, self-inflicted scars and dressed in black. She began, however, a career as a model in the agency Finesse Model Management in the early 90’s. It turns up in music videos, notably with Lenny Kravitz before turning in for the movies that directed his brother to the university. In 1995, Angelina Jolie appeared for the first time in a hollywood production, ” Hackers “, where she meets her first husband, british actor Jonny Lee Miller. They married the following year and divorced in 1999. For some time, the actress is going to play in films without any real success, even if its performance is often praised. Until the movie ” A stolen life “, which allows him to receive an Oscar for best supporting role in 1999. The recognition of the general public arrive right at that moment with the release of ” the Bone Collector “, and ” 60 Seconds “. In the same year, she married Billy Bob Thornton. She was chosen in 2001 to embody the sultry Lara Croft in the adaptation of the video game ” Tomb Raider “. The shooting is going on in Cambodia : it’s going to upset the life of the actress. She adopts her first child, Maddox, and decides to commit to the good cause. In 2003, she separated from her husband. The actress will therefore be more rare on the plateaus and more present on the ground as the ambassador of the united nations. In 2005, Angelina Jolie plays the wife of Brad Pitt in ” Mr & Mrs Smith “, a fiction that reaches quickly to the reality, because the two actors are going to fall in love with one another. She adopts her first daughter, Zahara, in Ethiopia the same year. In early 2006, Brad Pitt became the legal adoptive father of her first two children. A few months after, Shiloh Nouvel, the first biological child of the couple, sees the day in may 2006 in Namibia. Then, it is the turn of Pax Thien, an orphan of vietnam, to join the family. The tribe “Brangelina” is growing with the arrival of twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline in July 2008. Angelina Jolie is also committed to the big screen, playing in “Reasons of State” or in A ” hearts undefeated “, where she plays the role of the widow of the journalist Daniel Pearl. In 2008, she lent her voice to the cartoon ” Kung Fu Panda “, it will be repeated in 2011. The same year, she was approached to take the role of a CIA agent in a production of Philip Noyce. This role initially offered to Tom Cruise can be rewritten in the feminine, and will give rise to ” Salt “. The actress is also the choice of film more intimate and thus takes the leading role in the dramatic film ” The Exchange “, directed by Clint Eastwood. With this film, she received her second Oscar nomination for best actress. In 2010, she is the poster with Johnny Depp in the film “The Tourist,” shot in Europe. The following year, she became director with the movie “The Country of blood and honey” about the Bosnian war. As a goodwill ambassador of the UNHCR, she uses her fame to highlight humanitarian commitments. In 2013, she filmed the second part of “Salt” but also a film of Walt Disney as well as Hawaii for a film called ” Unbroken “. In 2014, she is approached to play the role of Cleopatra in a film based on the life of the egyptian queen, directed by Ang Lee. Often cited among the most beautiful women in the world, known for his bisexuality, and her tattoos, she reveals in 2013 having undergone a mastectomy, as a preventative.