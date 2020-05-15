Angelina Jolie calls on the Congress to ensure that “fewer children go to bed on an empty stomach”

The american actress is addressed to the us government in order that additional assistance be given to families in need, while many children are deprived of school meals due to the pandemic.

USA Today reveals this Tuesday, the content of the missive:” data-reactid=”29″>In the midst of a crisis of the coronavirus, Angelina Jolie mobilizes to help families in need. The american actress has sent a letter on 20 April in the us Congress, in which it calls on the government to increase food aid to the collateral victims of the pandemic. USA Today reveals this Tuesday, the content of the missive:

“Many of the most vulnerable children of America have missed nearly 740 million meals to the school, because of a closure (of institutions) to combat the rapid spread of the coronavirus,” writes the actress of Evil. “As parents lose their jobs and their income, many of these children lack food.”

"Many of the most vulnerable children of America have missed nearly 740 million meals to the school, because of a closure (of institutions) to combat the rapid spread of the coronavirus," writes the actress of Evil. "As parents lose their jobs and their income, many of these children lack food."

Known for its fighting humanitarian, the actress asked for an increase of the aid provided to these families through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, "a Program of additional assistance to the nutrition"), which provides food vouchers to those in need. "Strengthen (the help) SNAP will not relieve the challenges faced by low-income families during this period of a health emergency, but it will help ensure that fewer children go to bed hungry in this country." Angelina Jolie has spoken several times since the beginning of the crisis. In its chronic Time Magazine, she urged citizens to be mindful of to the signs of abuse that could be the victims of children confined, and has sent a message of support to parents who must care for their family in the midst of a pandemic.

The original Article was published on BFMTV.com

