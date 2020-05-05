Angelina Jolie calls on the Congress to ensure that ” fewer children go to bed on an empty stomach “

In the midst of a crisis of the coronavirus, Angelina Jolie mobilizes to help families in need. The american actress has sent a letter on 20 April in the us Congress, in which it calls on the government to increase food aid to the collateral victims of the pandemic. USA Today reveals this Tuesday, the content of the missive:
“Many of the most vulnerable children of America have missed nearly 740 million meals to the school, because of a closure (of institutions) to combat the rapid spread of the coronavirus,” writes the actress of Evil. “As parents lose their jobs and their income, many of these children lack food.”
“Ensure that fewer children go to bed on an empty stomach”
Known for its fighting humanitarian, the actress asked for an increase of the aid provided to these families through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, “a Program of additional assistance to the nutrition”), which provides food vouchers to those in need.
“Strengthen (the help) SNAP will not relieve the challenges faced by low-income families during this period of a health emergency, but it will help ensure that fewer children go to bed hungry in this country.”
An additional effort requested
Always after USA Todaythe american Congress has increased the food aid of 15 billion dollars due to the pandemic, but Angelina Jolie and activists believe that an extra effort is required.
Angelina Jolie has spoken several times since the beginning of the crisis. In its chronic Time Magazineshe urged citizens to be attentive to the signs of abuse may be victims of children confined, and has sent a message of support to parents who must care for their family in the midst of a pandemic.