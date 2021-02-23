Angelina Jolie can’t believe she’s playing a heroine in Eternals!

Actress Angelina Jolie never imagined playing the role of a heroine in Eternals! We’ll give you more details.

Angelina Jolie never thought she would play the role of a heroine in the film Eternals!

At 45, the pretty brunette is far from having retired. Having become a true icon in his field, the greatest directors are tearing it apart.

Unsurprisingly, Angelina Jolie is still a major actress in Hollywood today. Besides, the young woman is always asked to star in great films.

While trying to make a place for herself as a director, the young woman continues to make a few screen appearances. Last I heard, Angelina Jolie is going to star in the movie Eternals.

In this film directed by Chloe Zhao, the pretty brunette shares the screen with other big stars of American cinema. Indeed, in the casting of this new film, we find the actor Richard Madden or the beautiful actress Salma Hayek.

But also Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani. In Eternals, Brad Pitt’s ex will play the role of Thena. Yes, I did.

The latter was the personal representative of the Greek goddess Athena on Earth. Besides, she is also one of the last members of the Eternals. The latter are the superheroes of the extraterrestrial race. Yes, I did.

But they have to get out of hiding. They must therefore come together to protect the Earth from their sworn enemies, the Deviants. Yes, I do. Besides, Jolie never thought she’d land the role in the Marvel blockbuster.

ANGELINA JOLIE DIDN’T BELIEVE IT

The actress has won many awards throughout her career. But she never thought she would be able to star in Eternals. Yes, I did. “I love this cast and the fact that we’re all together.” confides the young woman.

“I signed up to support Chloe’s vision. But also Marvel’s commitment to broadening our vision of superheroes. Adds the pretty brunette. Angelina Jolie never imagined she was getting a superhero role at her age. Unsurprisingly.

“Running in a gold bodysuit was not the way I imagined my forties.” confides the actress. “But it’s good madness, I think,” she adds totally delighted to be able to participate in this long-awaited film.

Jolie said the new role was a big concern for her children. They are afraid that their mother will get hurt. Yes, I did.

She tells an adorable anecdote with her children. One day, when the beautiful actress was riding on the trampoline, they asked her to be careful because they were afraid that she would get hurt.

“My God, isn’t that funny? Before I was a star of action movies. Now my kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’m going to hurt myself,” says the young woman. Proof that her children are more than adorable!

The film Eternal will be available from November 5, 2021. Yes, I did. So we can’t wait to find out! Case to follow very closely.