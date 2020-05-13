Angelina Jolie celebrates its 44 years : why is it not a pity to be post-menopausal

Angelina Jolie, décomplexant the other women of the world? There are still a few years, the issue would not have arisen. Was responsible for the divorce of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, the actress, her adoptions, births and filming, without displaying the slightest stigma. A fatal beauty, in every sense of the word… This June 4,, a week after having celebrated the 13-year-old daughter Shilohthe tattooed Hollywood celebrates 44 years. While the californian justice has already recognized the new single and her divorce with Brad Pitt is on the verge of being resolved, after almost 3 years of hard procedures, Angelina has not rebuilt his life. It runs the world for raise awareness of sexual violence and chooses her films with great care (his next feature film, Those who whish me deadtells the story of the care of a teenager, witnesses a murder and chased by the assassins). There is his desire. Stronger than the physical passionat the believe.

“I am happy that I have aged, it is the proof that I’m still alive”

Sex symbol of the 2000s, Angelina Jolie is post-menopausal for more than four years. A consequence of oophorectomy preventive that it has suffered in 2015while she is a carrier of the gene carcinogenic BRCA1. The actress had already undergone a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery in 2013. Her mother Marcheline Bertrand is dead from ovarian cancer in 2007, she chose to depart radically the threat of the disease. A choice supported by Brad Pitt, at the time. A testimony useful, too : by communicating on the removal of her ovaries, resulting in de facto an early menopause, the goodwill ambassador of the United Nations contributed to an increase in significance of the screening of female cancers.

Angelina Jolie has never regretted his choice and has never diminished in her femininity. In 2015, in full promotion of his film Sea viewshot with Brad Pitt, the pasionaria told the Daily Telegraph : “J‘love to be post-menopausal. I have not experienced any unpleasant side effects, I consider myself lucky. I feel more aged, but it is good like this. I am happy that I have aged, it is the proof that I’m still alive. I would not like to be back in time.“ Words repeated in 2017. Inspiring, as you said…

