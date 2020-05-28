Angelina Jolie completely devastated to be separated from his thread…

It is in South Korea that Maddox, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, decided to do his graduate studies. A very difficult decision for the actress.

As for many moms, see one of his children leave the family nest is an event for Angelina Jolie. On August 21, 2019, the american actress was accompanied by her son Maddox, aged 18 years, in South Korea for its new academic year. In fact, he wanted to orient himself to the chemistry, has decided to join the University of Yonsei. Of course, it is prestigious, but it is located very far away from Los Angeles where lives the rest of the family. That is why his departure has left a great void in the house. Angelina Jolie and her five other children fail to get used to the idea that they will no longer see every day Maddox.

As reported Pure Peopleat a conference Disney for his next film, Evil : The Power of Evil, which will be released in cinemas on October 16 next, Angelina Jolie has talked about this painful passage of his life. “Which was very beautiful, it was the way everyone said goodbye. When it was time to take her to the airport, some have jumped in the car to take him, everyone was very… When you know that your children love each other and you can see the way in which they give of the words, hug, support, now you say that they will go well and that they can always count on each other“, she confided, trembling voice.

The thoughtful gesture of Maddox

Very attentive, Maddox knew that this separation was going to be a test for his mum 44 years of age. While Angelina Jolie cried at the airport, she was told that her son had been very delicate. “I returned six times to the airport… And he kindly stayed to make hand signs, knowing that I was going to continue to go back myself (…). It is nice to see that he knows how much he is loved“she remembered. But today, only a few days after telling him goodbye, she says that he is missing him a lot. “I’m going to go back there. It is not as if I had not taken my plane tickets“says she while laughing.

