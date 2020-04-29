Angelina Jolie completely uninhibited during the confinement !

Confined with his 6 children, the beautiful woman takes it all !

While the gorgeous american actress is today confined with Shiloh, Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Knox Leon and Pax Thien, if there is a woman in the world who can afford to give advice to other mothers and fathers, it is well she !

In fact, the actress of “Tomb Raider” decided during the shooting of the film in Cambodia in 2002 ofto adopt children after a visit to moving in an orphanage in cambodia. A visit in which she will never recover…

Angelina Jolie is offers an op-ed in the Times

It is in the Times that the actress has decided to speak about the containment with his 6 children for the coronavirus. In a long paper entitled “Your children don’t want you to be perfect, they just want you to be honest”, the beautiful actress and director of Los Angeles begins with a first sentence that is full of empathy for other parents around the world, also confined with their children :

“Dear parents, I think of you. I can imagine how difficult it is for each of you through these days”

The actress has weighed each of these wordsshe knows that each of them is scrutinized by many of these critics and that she therefore has no right to the error in its publication !

A message of support emotional for the parents

While the american-cambodian must live his confinement alone with her children, she recalls in his paper the difficulties faced by the parents, who need to be strong in this period, while some are “broken inside”.

In fact, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, couple sulphur at the time, for years, have divorced and are not living together anymore unfortunately…

“In the midst of this pandemic, I think of all the mothers and all the fathers with their children at home who hope to be able to do it all properly, meet all of the needs while remaining calm and positive “

If the perfect couple separatedit is no doubt because the world is imperfect ! And this is the main message that the american actress Angelina Jolie wants to convey here is : don’t feel guilty about not of your mistakes and your imperfections with your children, and shall assume the 100% !

But this is not all, she also encourages all parents to communicate more with their children, and to integrate them even more in the life of the home, entrusting them, for example, household chores like set the table, tidy the house, or doing dishes.

Finally, we ask all the fateful question : and if, through this column published in the Times she did not want to simply show to her former husband, actor Brad Pitt, thatshe is doing very well without him ? It is for sure a message of support powerful and moving for all the moms out singles in the world !