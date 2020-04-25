Angelina Jolie concerned for the children confined in the homes violent

Very committed to many causes, Angelina Jolie has the habit of taking the word on topics which hold a special place in the heart.

This time, during the confinement widespread in the United States, it is in the columns of the Times Magazine that the beautiful actress has decided to write a platform, pointing the finger at the situation of many children in the world, confined in homes violent where they risk their lives, without anyone being able to intervene.

Angelina Jolie concerned about the plight of abused children

Actress Angelina Jolie is accustomed to long tirades in the columns of the Times Magazine. In fact, on the 8th of march, she had already taken the floor at the time of the international day of the rights of women, to denounce the many negative forces of the society and to pay tribute to his daughters, who seem to be experiencing health difficulties, important. Today, it is for any other issue that the actress of Tomb Raider renews his gesture, worrying now about the fate of children in the world, are confined in homes, sometimes violent, so that no third party can intervene on their behalf due to the quarantine.

“These children have not only lost their support, because the lock also means that there are fewer adults to care about their situation. In cases of child abuse on child protective services of the child are very often called upon by third parties, such as teachers, guidance counselors, coordinators of the after-school program or even the coaches. “

Angelina Jolie wants, so pull the alarm on an actual situation which could have serious impacts on the young generation, more especially as the socio-economic context is known to increase the risk of domestic violence. Obviously very concerned about this, the actress does not hesitate to remind the emergency number in the case of suspicion of abuse.

Angelina Jolie has always been an actress with a big heart

Despite its iconic status in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie has always led to many fights, whether for children, women in Africa, or a variety of other humanitarian causes. Actress with a big heart, she has not been chosen as an ambassador for UNICEF for nothing, and proves once again during this global health crisis.

Thus, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt has made a generous donation of money to the organization No Kid Hungry, to help the children from poor families who could not feed themselves properly.

Indeed, the schools in the United States being closed, the latter can no longer be fed by the institutions.

In a press release, the beautiful brunette does not hesitate to solicit people and to make them understand the precarious situation faced by many children in the United States.

“This week, more than a billion children have left the school in the world because of the sars coronavirus. Many of them have need of the school to feed and receive the attention, including 22 million children in America who depend on aid for food. No Kid Hungry focuses all of its efforts to reach the most children possible. “

A gesture that honours once again the superstar international, preferring to act always in effect, rather than whine in the media or on social networks.