Angelina Jolie condemns a system of “intolerable” that “may not” protecting ” her daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie he said he was working to create a world where his daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be protected from the “racism and discrimination”.

In a interview granted Harper’s Bazaar british, the special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees has revealed that the pandemic of sars coronavirus and the political unrest present in the united States had changed his perspective on his humanitarian work. The star explained that in the past 20 years, he had worked all over the world to fight against a lot of problems, but, now, she had the intention to rethink the needs and the sufferings of my own country.”

“More than 70 million people in the world have had to flee their countries because of wars and persecution, and there is racism and discrimination in America. A system that protects me, but that might not protect my daughter, or a man, a woman, a child in our country, by the color of their skin, it is intolerable,” he said.

Angelina adopted Zahara when she was six months old, in an orphanage in ethiopia in 2005. Though Brad Pitther ex-husband, who has been accompanied to meet the little girl, who has not adopted Zahara or Maddox Jolie-Pitt only a year later.

It is for this reason that the actress and director, hope for real reforms in the united States.