Angelina Jolie confined with her 6 children : Brad Pitt, can he still see ?

The pandemic of sars coronavirus spares no one. While the dead are counted in tens of thousands around the world, and that people have been called to a confinement-general, the situation arises naturally in problems in everyday life, and especially for the care of children in regards to separated or divorced couples.

This is the case ofAngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Separated from 2016the two actors had six children in common (three natural and three adopted), and the question of custody has never really been formally assigned as their divorce is still not recognised. Fortunately, they have long been in disagreement over this guard, the two actors are understood relatively well today, and they are also listening to their children, so that, they live with their mother in Los Angeles, the children have the opportunity to see their father very often. To the extent that, if there has been a time of disagreement between the elder Maddox, and actor, recently oscar-winning (for It was a time in Hollywood), everything seems to be back in order between the two, and sobriety found Brad Pitt must be for many. The result of this new lifestyle of the actor and of the impact on children : prior to the confinement, the young Shiloh had even asked to go live with his father.

But because of this pandemic of sars coronavirus, they have not had the time to put this in place, and it is well with Angelina Jolie that we currently live the six children – Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 16 years, Zahara, aged 15, Shiloh, 13 years and recently operated hip, and twins of 11 years old, Knox and Vivienne. “All the children are currently at home in Los Angeles with Angelina”says a source close to the couple to the american channel E!. But with the confinement imposed, the small tribe is she still allowed to see their father ? The same source confirmed : “The children continue to see Brad, who still comes regularly to visit them, it changes absolutely nothing.”

A daily routine that does not change for the children

And what happens in their daily lives and distance-learning courses at home with mom Angie ? “They are continuing their school work seriously, practice their languages with each other, practice musical instruments, play board games, and help their mother to prepare the dinner”said this close to the media, before adding that nothing had really changed in their lives since, apart from Maddox which is to the right, the other children are accustomed to working from home : “This confinement has not been too difficult for them, they are quickly adapted to, they have not had to make too many adjustments, since they are used to doing their school work at home.” An event that does not change too much in the lives of the children Jolie-Pitt, which therefore continue to see their father as if nothing had happened and live life as if everything was as before. This, however, has not prevented Angeline Jolie for donating a million dollars to No Kid Hungry, a non-profit organization that fights against child hunger in the world in general and Usa in particular.

Angie, generous and committed

At the time of his gift a few days ago, Angelina Jolie said : “Since this week, more than a billion children are enrolled in the world due to the closures of schools and high schools linked to the coronavirus. Many children depend on the education, care and nutrition they receive during the class hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who depend on food aid. No Kid Hungry makes determined efforts to reach as many children as possible.” Even if nothing has changed for her tribe, Angie remains a mom, generous and caring.

