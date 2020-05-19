Angelina Jolie : daughter Shiloh feels more “secure” with Brad Pitt during the containment

13-year-old Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, would have made it known that she would prefer to live with her father in a full pandemic of the sars coronavirus. It would soothe him.

Relations are actually improving between Brad Pitt and his children. Since his divorce with Angelina Joliethe oscar-winning actor of 56 years no longer saw much of his children. But the pandemic of the sars coronavirus, which affects almost every country in the world, has the positive effect of closer to this family. In fact, according to information from the Mirror, Shiloh, the daughter of the former couple, would have asked to live this period of confinement with his father. “For the moment, the children find that their father has an influence really soothing. Brad is more than happy to have his children at any time, but of course, this will be the decision of Angie“said a relative of former lovers in the columns of the tabloid.

Frightened by the Covid-19, the young Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, aged 13, would as his father the “saves the coronavirus“. Thus, she is able to convince his mother to let him go to join his father for the containment. “Shiloh loves her father and her place is with him when times are hard“. The actor has the power to reassure while it may seem that she is very anxious and worried by the situation. The relatives of the family ensure that there is a link really special between the father and his daughter.

Brad Pitt is very happy with his children

Even if Brad Pitt is rather demanding with his children and insists that the duties, even as containment, to be made, they love to spend time with him. They even put hand to the dough to help in different household tasks. “Of course, they love and respect their mom, but now they feel a lot better installed in the casual dining environment of the house of their father.” While Brad Pitt and his eldest son, Maddox, seemed to have cut the bridges, the two men have buried the hatchet and resumed contact for the greatest happiness of the actor.

