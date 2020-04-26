Angelina Jolie did not want children

Now the mother of 6 children, it is difficult to believe that Angelina Jolie, “was not to be a mother” at a time of his life. The actress has, in fact, entrusted to the Associated Press that she did not want children. “It’s strange, I’ve never wanted to have a baby. I’ve never wanted to be pregnant. I’ve never done baby-sitting. I never imagined becoming a mother “, she explained.

A trip decisive

It was during a trip to Cambodia for the filming of Lara Croft : Tomb Raider, that has all changed. “I realized that there were a lot of historical facts that I had not taught in school, and so many things that I needed to understand life. I felt very small “admits , the wife of Brad Pitt. It has notably been touched by the warmth and hospitality of the cambodian people despite his past.

Angelina Jolie has wanted to learn more about the country and chose to return with the organization of the United Nations. It is playing with children in a school in cambodia that her desire for motherhood appeared : “It was suddenly obvious that my son was somewhere in the country “. And belle was right, because she meets Maddox… The first child that she adopted.

Has only 14 years of age, the young boy accompanies his mother on the set of his new film ” First They Killed My Father “. And for cause, it is an adaptation of the memoir of Loung Ung, which recounts the cambodian genocide in the 70’s. The film ” the most important of his career “, which allows him to combine his work as a producer with its humanitarian actions.