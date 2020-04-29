Angelina Jolie, Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy), Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives)… These stars who have fallen pregnant in the middle of shooting

Angelina Jolie is always ready to do anything to destroy Brad Pitt during their divorce ? The last statements are somewhat reassuring. However, there was a time when the two idol were madly to one another at the point of starting a family. The actress is pregnant in the middle of shooting a movie, just like many sisters who have had to sometimes hide their baby bump in order not to compromise the plot for their character incarnate on the screen. This is particularly the case with Ellen Pompeo, Marcia Cross or even Sarah Jessica Parker, as you can discover without further delay.

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox are great friends in life since they have played together in the legendary series Friends, including the filming of the special episode has been postponed. During the season 4 in 1997, it is the interpreter of Phoebe, who was expecting a happy event that was staged in the episodes with a plot, all found : a artificial insemination to give birth to triplets for her half-brother. Of his side, who perfectly embodies the character of Monica is pregnant season 10, then giving birth to daughter Coco in 2004.

Kerry Washington

The actress Kerry Washington has been tremendously successful in the world thanks to the series Scandal. But in season 3, she had to conceal her pregnancy and has even forced the production to shorten the number of episodes, not that it shows too much of the screen.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson experienced a beautiful romance with frenchman Romain Dauriac, with whom she was married for the first time in 2014. In the same year, the american actress has given birth to a little girl that she carried in her belly so that she was back in her role of Black Widow in Avengers : Age of Ultron.

Ellen Pompeo

It is not easy to start a family when one is THE star of a successful series. In 2009, Ellen Pompeo is expecting her first child, which complicate the scenario of season 6 of Grey’s Anatomy. Fortunately, a trick has been found : the actress has had surgery to give his liver during episodes, thus forcing him to remain in bed… how Clever !

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel is married to the superstar Justin Timberlake in 2012 in Italy. Together, they have had a baby boy, Silas, in 2015, this has not prevented the young woman from play in The Book Of Love (The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea) shot during her pregnancy.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria is married to businessman Jose Antonio Baston since 2016. Together they had an adorable little boy named Santiago in 2018, which was not embarrassed to work on the filming of the series Grand Hotel as a producer with her huge baby bump.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker fell pregnant during the filming of season 5 of Sex In The City. Result, there have been only 8 episodes instead of 18 this time and her belly was hidden under loose.

Marcia Cross

In 2006, during season 3 of Desperate Housewives, Marcia Cross that embodies the character of Bree Van de Kamp was waiting for her twins Eden and Savannah. And to avoid that, you can see it, the writers have decided to hide her pregnancy through plans and tight clothes wide.

Camilla Luddington

The actress who became well-known thanks to its role as Jo Wilson in the series Grey’s Anatomy is already a mom of a baby Hayden, born in 2017. In march 2020, Camilla Luddington it was announced on the social networks expect a happy event with her husband Matthew Alan and said that she had to hide her belly and vomiting between two shots of the season 16.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Joliealready mom to Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh learned her last pregnancy on the set of the film The Exchange directed by Clint Eastwood. A few months later, she confirmed to the whole world wait for the twins Knox and Vivienne at the 2008 Cannes film festival.