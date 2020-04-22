Angelina Jolie en mode cougar ? This very young man who helps to raise her 6 children

Used to travel around the world with their famous parents, this is the tribe Jolie-Pitt forced to fix it in California. The six children of Angelina Jolie are confined to Los Angeles and go back and forth between his house and that of Brad Pitt. The divorced parents have in effect taken care of, move close to one another to facilitate the lives of their children. And if being a single parent is not easy, Angelina Jolie can rely on the presence of an incredible staff between nannies, tutors and bodyguards. Among them, one particularly caught the attention of the media : Oscar Cane, a young family friend of twenty years who regularly appears alongside the actress.

Since 2018, we can see the young man playing “manny”, a “nanny” in the masculine. It is a November of this same year that he had been photographed depositor Shiloh and Knox to a course of robotics. Since then, he has been spotted several times with the family that he would be inseparable. According to the Daily Mail, he would even have accompanied Angelina Jolie in South Korea when the latter was taking his son, the eldest, Maddox, who began his studies.

Angelina Jolie, cougar ? The crazy rumors

Of course, the proximity, once again the actress divorced and the young man has fuelled the wildest rumours. Quickly, the gutter press has speculated a relationship that has for the moment never proven to be true. In fact, Oscar Crane is none other than the son of Simon Crane, a stunt coordinator for movies with Angelina Jolie working for a long time. The young Oscar found himself as production assistant on two films by the actress, and it is there that they have developed a real relationship of trust.

Today, the Daily Mail the ensures : Oscar Crane is more than just playing nannies for the family, he became a true friend of the family. In 2018, a source confided to Yahoo Lifestylethat “The Oscar has become one of the aids in which Angelina has the most confidence.”According to british tabloid, it would be even more likely, that the young man passes the confines of their company. Angelina Jolie no longer seems to be able to do without him.

