Angelina Jolie explains (finally) the reasons of her divorce with Brad Pitt : “it was the right decision”

Officially divorced Brad Pitt in April of 2019, Angelina Jolie has devoted his time to his family and his work. In a recent interview, the actress has explained the reasons of your separation with your husband, after twelve years of life in common.

Difficult to make the duel of the couple ‘Brangelina’. For almost twelve years, the duo formed by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has embodied the glamour of hollywood and the perfect harmony between the work and the family. Together, the two titans of american cinema have been presented to six children, and have even moved the ring finger to the castle of Miraval (Var). But the magic of the first of the emotions is dissipated along the time. The couple announced their separation in September of 2016before embarking on a divorce, tumultuous, completed in April 2019. During an interview for Vogue India on June 19, Angelina Jolie has returned to this difficult episode that has treated many of his family.

Angelina Jolie on her divorce : “it was the right decision”

When the reporter asked him how he had had the care of his family after the separation, Angelina Jolie replied : “I am separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.”

The actress turned to the dark side of their divorce, which was marked by an aggressive campaign of media in relation to their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. During their separation, many in the media has transmitted to the rumors according to which Brad Pitt would have been violent with the eldest child, Maddox. The actor The Fight Club finally, he had been authorized by the FBI.

“Some people took advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the mediabut I will remind you that you know your own truth and know what it really is. In fact, these are the six young very brave and very strong“, she says with emotion.

“It has gone through a lot of things”

Newsletter To see an example

The six children of the couple often find themselves in the heart of the conflict between Brad Pitt and Angelina, especially on the thorny issue of the right of custody. If an agreement was finally reached in December of 2018, is the performer of Bad seen most often on the side of the children.

She had confided to the magazine Harper’s Bazaar 2019 : “My children know me, and are helping me to find myself and accept me. They have gone through a lot of things. But I have learned of your strength. As parents, we must encourage our children to accept what they are, and know that everything that they feel in their heart is right. And so, when they look at us, we want the same thing.”