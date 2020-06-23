Angelina Jolie explains why she divorced Brad Pitt

During an interview for Vogue India on the 19th of June, Angelina Jolie he is back in his divorce with Brad Pittafter a long legal battle, it has been pronounced officially in April of 2019. When the magazine asked the following question : “After chosen to separate you from your partner and father of her children, actor Brad Pitt, how have you maintained a healthy environment for their children ? “the actress has responded positively. “I have been separated for the well-being of my family,” she says. “It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. ”

“Some people took advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I will remind you that you know your own truth and know what it really is. In fact, these are the six young very brave and very strong,” continues the actress before moving on to the next question. If the underlying reasons for their divorce are not yet known, the education of their six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shilohand the twins Knox and Vivienne apparently, it was a source of conflict within the couple.