Angelina Jolie explains why she left Brad Pitt

In a new interview, Angelina Jolie has made few confidences about your break up with Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie is everywhere. While the pandemic of sars-coronavirus continues to plague the world, even in the poorest countries, the actress and activist in the united states continue to give voice to causes close to his heart. In a new interview published on June 19, 2020 “Vogue India”the star of 45 years spoke about his work with the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees before answering a more personal question : your break up with Brad Pitt.

It will be four years in September, Brangelina have been broken. They met in 2004 in the filming of the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, before the formalization of its rays the following year. After having taken together Maddox (18 years), Pax (16 years old) and Zahara (15 years), and then have been in the world of Silo (14), Knox and Vivienne (12 years in July), Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married in August of 2014 at their French property, the castle of Miraval. A union that lasted two years before the announcement impact of their separation, caused the result of a family dispute that occurred in a private plane.

“Some people took advantage of my silence…”

If there is very little expressed on this subject, Angelina Jolie explained to “Vogue India” why he had made the decision to leave the father of your children. “I am separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their recovery. Some people took advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth. In fact, these are the six young very brave and very strong,” he said.

Angelina Jolie certainly has not brought more clarification as to the “lies” mentioned. Since his break with the actor of 56 years, many rumors have been raised in the media, particularly the discord and the broken relationships of Brad Pitt with two of their older children, Maddox and Pax. The way to reach an agreement on the custody of children has also been slow and laborious for the ex-couple, who since then has been found in the middle.

