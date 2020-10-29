Angelina Jolie fights to keep kids away from Brad Pitt during the holidays

The custody battle for her six children has turned into a war of late and no deal is in sight.

The custody battle for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has turned into a war lately, with recent reports claiming that Jolie is doing everything she can to make sure Brad Pitt doesn’t have access to the kids by Thanksgiving. or Christmas.

The report comes through Star magazine and according to a source close to the couple, Jolie is trying to ruin Brad’s chances of having Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox at Christmas because she herself doesn’t want to be alone during the holidays.

The source explains: “Brad accuses Angie of throwing a wrench at the wheel whenever she wants to do something. He felt compelled to turn this into a court battle. “

Despite wanting the exact same thing, the ex-partner also refuses to negotiate face-to-face and are “stubborn” with the whole process. The source explains: “Being stuck in Los Angeles on vacation is a pittance for both of us, but both are so stubborn that they won’t work together to reach a resolution.”