Angelina Jolie followed the election of Joe Biden with all her children!

Angelina Jolie followed Joe Biden’s presidential election with her children!

The US presidential elections were closely watched again this year. The world was holding its breath before the announcement of the new president.

The Americans had not failed in their duty as citizens. So they voted en masse to make their voices heard.

After four years of outgoing President Trump’scontroversial term, Americans were hoping for a new lease of life. And it’s Joe Biden who will give them some hope.

Indeed, the Democrats won the presidential election. She became the 46th head of state of the United States.

Millions of people followed the announcement of the results very closely. Also celebrities! Many of them congratulated her on social media. Yes, I did.

Among the stars who followed the election results was the very pretty actress Angelina Jolie! Indeed, in a photo unveiled in Vogue magazine, we discover her in front of her TV.

The young woman was not alone. Indeed, 4 of her 6 children also seem to be glued to the television.

Angelina Jolie is standing in the photo, her hands on her hips and her head up. You can see her children in front of her, sitting almost, on the couch.

Zahara and Shiloh are also recognized. But also her twins Vivienne and Knox. Yes, I did. Teenagers also followed the big announcement with their mother.

ANGELINA JOLIE “I HAVE A LOT OF HOPE FOR THE FUTURE”

The 45-year-old actress followed the results of the presidential elections with her four children. She is also the mother of two other children, Maddox and Pax, aged 19 and 17. Yes, I did.

One imagines they must have been with their father, Brad Pitt. In any case, Jolie told Vogue magazine that she was confident for the future. Yes, I did.

“I have a lot of hope for the future,” she says. Before clarifying that it relies mainly on the younger generation to come to make a difference.

The young mother explains that this is necessary due to the fact that she lives with teenagers who are between 12 and 19 years old. “They are inundated with information that we were deprived of when we were their age.” explains the Hollywood actress.

Jolie also says she finds that children are under more pressure these days. She compares her youth to that of these children. Which is not too much the same.

“I see Mad talking in Russian to someone, or Shi talking to friends in Namibia and I see this as a new way for them to connect with the rest of the world.” explains the young woman. “That’s how they’ll create change,” she adds. That’s what it says!

It must be said that the arrival in the White House of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris marks a real turning point in the history of the United States. Case to follow very closely.