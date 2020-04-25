Angelina Jolie furious with Jennifer Aniston ? This gesture towards his daughter Shiloh who would not be spent

Between Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, it has never been the great joy. Especially since the star of Friends allowed himself a gesture towards his daughter Shiloh, who had strongly dislike…

Angelina Jolie has always been extremely protective towards his six children, Zahara, Vivienne, Pax, Maddox, Shiloh and Knox. This is the main reason for his disagreement with Brad Pitt. Uncompromising on the future of their offspring, the actress is 44 years old makes divorce proceedings very complicated. To win the case, she did not hesitate to reveal publicly that the hero of Inglorious Basterds had never paid child support since their separation, in August 2018. A behavior that strongly dislike her lawyer, Laura Wasser, which has simply decided to resign. But as if her separation with Brad Pitt was not difficult enough to manage, now the star of The Tourist comes to cash out a hell of a blow hard. His two daughters Zahara and Shiloh were hospitalized for reasons that have not been disclosed. “I’ve spent the last two months in the hospital where my eldest daughter has undergone multiple surgeriesand a few days ago, it is her young sister who has been operated on for hip “, only said the star Times Magazine.

Angelina Jolie jealous of Jennifer Aniston ?

Anxious to see his daughters recover quickly, Angelina Jolie is very caring for them. But it is not the only to worry about their good recovery. Jennifer Aniston, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt, has had a tender thought for Shiloh in him picking up a small role in his next movie, The Goree Girl’s. Information unveiled by the magazine Woman’s Day New Zealand, which also reveals that it would have highly displeased the mother of six children. In the first place because she wishes that her daughter of 13 years focused first on her studies. But what the agacerait also, it is the potential collusion that this might create between the star of Friends and the young Shiloh.

Brought to rotate together, the ex of Justin Theroux, and the young woman could indeed find many points in common. “After that Jen revealed that there was a small role for Shiloh, Brad has managed to make Angelina accepts provided that the filming does not interfere with his studies. But Angelina is apparently furious, all the more that his daughter will play alongside the first woman to Brad.”says a source to the magazine. Now that Jennifer Aniston is showing more and more close to her ex-husband, 56-year-oldAngelina Jolie has no desire to see it is to impose and deeper into his family circle…