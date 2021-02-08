Angelina Jolie has been through some very difficult years after her divorce!

After her divorce from actor Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has had a difficult few years. She was trying to get back on track.

And the least we can say is that their separation was no small matter. The parents of Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, were more than destroyed.

So much so that the famous actress and director are just beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. “The last few years have been quite difficult,” she told Vogue.

Before adding: “I focused on healing our family. It comes back slowly, like the ice melting and the blood coming back into my body. I am not there yet, but I hope to do so. I plan to do that. »

Now single, Angelina Jolie learns to love herself: “I like to be older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I was when I was younger. »

“Perhaps because… I don’t know… Maybe because my mother didn’t live very long. So there’s something about age that I feel like a win rather than a sad thing. »

ANGELINA JOLIE WANTS TO BE 50

Some women refuse to grow old. Angelina Jolie wants the opposite. Indeed, the Hollywood star is impatient to see what the fifties has in store for him. So if she’s only 45, she’s already thinking about her future.

“I can’t wait to get into my fifties. I feel like I’m going to find my rhythm in my fifties,” said the Maleficent performer.

« On the other hand, we were on the trampoline the other day, and the kids said, “No, mom, don’t do that. You’re going to hurt yourself.” And I thought, ‘My God, isn’t that fun?’ She joked.

Before adding: “There was a time when I was an action star and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’m going to get hurt. »

In any case, this is a time more than gone! Indeed, Angelina Jolie no longer represents an action movie star. However, it has not abandoned the cinema.

Thus, the mother of the family gradually resumes the path of the film sets. This year, she will be featured in Chloe Zhao’s film Eternals. But it’s not just that. She will also be in Taylor Sheridan’s thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead. Yippee!