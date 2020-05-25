Angelina Jolie has lied about his encounter with Jennifer Aniston !

According to the Mirror, Angelina Jolie, ex of Brad Pitt, would have lied about the fact that she would never have met Jennifer Aniston in the past

At the time we speak to you, Brad Pitt’s still a heart to take. On the other hand, the situation between Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, the two former of it, seems very much to arrange. The mother of Maddox, confessing the same, there is little, that she would have lied about her first encounter with the first.

It, ensuring constantly that she had never “talked” to the actress who was known in Friends. Yet, this last did not the speech itself. Ensuring that she had the opportunity to meet for the first time, the woman who would replace her in the heart of Brad on a shoot:

“I was on the set of Friends and I stopped in and I introduced myself when I saw it. “ Did she know Vanity Fair. The which takes up with Brad Pitt, ensuring also: “I said:” Brad is so happy to work with you. I hope you spend a very good time ” “ .

However, it is not the same sound of bell on the side of the one who played Lara Croft several years ago. In effect, Vogue he asked the same question. And against all expectations, as noted by the Mirror, it assured him that she had never met.

In the end, the one who has had children with Brad Pitt was on his way there a short time.

Angelina Jolie has met with Jennifer Aniston before Brad Pitt

“Okay… So… You asked if I ever met Jennifer and I said no “ , started she. Before recognizing that she had been able to see it several years ago, but they had not been able to speak.

That is why, the ex of Brad Pitt, assured that they had never seen: ” I have seen it, but it was not a real meeting. We cross it and we said ” hi ” briefly. We shook hands. But this is not a real meeting of the kind we sit down and we talk. “

At present, water has flowed under the bridges. Angelina would she be so ready to see, for good, the one that was melting the heart of her ex before it ? Yes we are to believe his words: “That would be his decision and I réjouirais “ .

Although the relationship between her and Brad Pitt is the most beautiful fixed, the mom of Maddox could bury the hatchet with the actress Friends. Eh, that would be a very good thing.

Tags : angelina jolie – Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston meet brad pitt – Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie – Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston – friends – Jennifer Aniston – mcetv