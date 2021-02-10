Angelina Jolie hates being a stay-at-home mom in the middle of Covid-19!

According to her words to British Vogue, Angelina Jolie would find it difficult to live her life as a “stay-at-home mother” because of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Covid-19 has literally changed the lives of millions of people since it first appeared in the world last year. It is probably not Angelina Jolie who will say otherwise. The famous actress, who became a stay-at-home mom because of the situation.

Although she continues filming, her children often stay at home because schools closed depending on the period. As a result, Brad Pitt’s ex has to stay at home more often.

Something that seemed to scare him very much. Since Angelina Jolie told British Vogue that she was not “at all good with it” a few days ago. In other words, staying home to play with your children would be difficult.

However, according to the rest of her words, the beautiful would do rather well. But before we prove to you that she is a perfect stay-at-home mom, perhaps we should explain to you why she doesn’t feel able to fulfill this role.

In reality, it’s simply because she wouldn’t be able to “stay put”: “I’ve never been very good at sitting. Even though I wanted to have a lot of kids and be a mom… I always imagined a bit like Jane Goodall, traveling somewhere in the middle of the jungle.”

Jolie added: “I didn’t imagine it in this true traditional sense. I feel like I don’t have all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I’m on my own because the kids are pretty easy, and they help me, but I’m not at all good at it.”

ANGELINA JOLIE IS A PERFECT STAY-AT-HOME MOM

Yet, as we let you know, the actress fulfills her role perfectly. You only have to discover his last anecdote to realize it. A moment Angelina Jolie shared with her children on the trampoline:

“We were on the trampoline the other day, and the kids said, “No, mom, don’t do that. You’re going to get hurt.” And I thought, my God, isn’t that funny? There was a day when I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’m going to get hurt. Angelina Jolie was having fun.

But if Brad Pitt’s ex is so close to her children now, it’s also because of the difficult time she lived with Zahara. Indeed, she returned to this experience very complicated to manage: