Angelina Jolie: her daughter Shiloh breaks Brad Pitt’s heart again!

At war with Maddox, Brad Pitt is losing the support of his daughter, Shiloh. The young woman broke her dad’s heart.

Brad Pitt is at his worst. The American actor who doesn’t see his children as often as he wanted has lost the support of Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh.

Indeed, the 57-year-old actor does not see his children the way he would like. Last I heard, the relationship between his children is still very fragile.

Shiloh, his 14-year-old daughter has just given him a message and he is very hard to swallow. Indeed, the young woman made a more than a radical decision.

She’d like to change her last name and scratch her dad’s name. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt will be called Shiloh Pitt. A decision made overnight.

Indeed, on her social networks, which the young woman keeps to herself, she removed her second name. “It’s a huge rejection of Brad and a sign that he could lose Shiloh to Angelina,” a source close to the actor told the Mirror.

And that’s not all. “Even if she didn’t want to hurt him, it’s a real kick in the teeth,” we learn via the Mirro. Angelina Jolie’s extra Pitt is believed to be at an all-time low, according to the same source.

“The actor lives and breathes for these children. Family is everything to him. So it must hurt, that’s for sure,” we learn. So, what will Angelina Jolie’s ex’s reaction be when she hears this harsh news?

SHILOH JOLI-PITT MOVES FURTHER AWAY FROM HIS DAD, BRAD PITT

Not long ago, Jolie told Vogue that the situation with Brad Pitt was hard to live with. She told reporters that she was facing the storm with her children.

“The last few years have been quite difficult. I focused on healing our family. Things are slowly returning to normal as if the ice was melting and the blood was coming back into my body,” she said with a great philosophy. And that’s not all.

Currently, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox live alongside Angelina Jolie. Brad Pitt reportedly asked his lawyer for a 50/50 custody.

However, her ex, Angelina Jolie would oppose this organization. The American actress, who educates her children in her own way, doesn’t want her husband to intervene.

Very little talk in the press, the actress had made some confidences about her divorce from Brad Pitt. “I split up for the sake of my family. It was the right decision,” she says. He continued: “My children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth. In fact, they are six very brave and very strong young people.”