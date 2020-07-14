Angelina Jolie : her early declaration of her daughter Zahara

On the 9th of July, Angelina Jolie spoke with Vanessa Nakate, an activist in uganda, for the program “Time 100 Speeches” to talk about their actions in Africa. A theme of the box, which led him to rely on his younger daughter, Zahara.

Adopted in 2015 by Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, Zahara, 15 years, is originally from Ethiopia. It is part of the great family Jolie-Pitt have six children, three of them to be the biological children of the couple, and three others, including Zahara, who came from the four corners of the world.

“I’ve learned a lot from him “

During the interview, the actress was very appreciative of her daughter, said : “I’ve learned a lot from it. It is part of my family, but it is an african woman extraordinary and their links with their country, their continent, their people, this is something that I can only admire “, as relays of ” Paris Match “. A compliment shared by Vanessa Nakate on Twitter.

Zahara is definitely an amazing year lady of Africa https://t.co/1pEGKLfICp — Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) On the 11th of July 2020

The director does not stop there. She also spoke of her journey as a mother of children in different cultures. “Paris Match” takes his words : “The words “adoption” and “the orphanage” are positive in us. With my adopted children, I can’t talk about the pregnancy, but I speak with a lot of details and love on my journey in search of them, and the feeling that it was the look in the eyes for the first time “.