Angelina Jolie, her fight for the children of migrants venezuelans

Angelina Jolie, UN special envoy for refugees, has pleaded Saturday with the colombian government in favour of some 20,000 children of parents venezuelans who may find themselves stateless, as a result of the exodus caused by the crisis in neighbouring Venezuela. The american actress, 44-year-old spoke of this hidden phenomenon with the colombian president, Ivan Duque, in the framework of a visit of two days in Colombia. “With the president, we talked about the risk that more than 20,000 children venezuelans are stateless and its commitment to always help the children,” she said after the meeting, which was held in Cartagena (north).

Some 3.3 million people have fled since the beginning of 2016 the crisis in Venezuela, according to the UN. Colombia, which is home to about 1.3 million alone, does not automatically recognize as citizens the children born on its territory. However, many migrants are in an irregular situation, and the parents struggle to register their children in the consulates of venezuela, in full break in diplomatic relations between Caracas and Bogota. Ivan Duque, a supporter of international pressure on the government of the socialist president of venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, has also stressed the urgency to resolve this problem. “We want to take care of (…) the naturalization of thousands of children population in our country, who don’t have today’s migration situation is defined (…). To do this, it is a way humanitarian to give them opportunity and benefits”, has it launched.

“ I have seen how inspiring the local communities are proof of humanity “

On his side, Angelina Jolie has praised the way in which the British faced the largest migration wave in its history, after being made in a border area. “I saw for myself the economic pressure on schools, hospitals and local services, but I also saw how inspiring the local communities are proof of humanity,” said the goodwill ambassador of the High Commissioner of the UN for refugees (UNHCR).

Venezuela is going through a severe economic crisis and suffering from shortages of food and medicines, while the standoff continues between president Nicolas Maduro and opponent Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself head of State ad interim, and has been recognized as such by fifty countries, including the United States.

