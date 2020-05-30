Angelina Jolie : her separation moving with her son Maddox

The tribe of’ Angelina Jolie has grown well. Remember, there is little time again, we saw photos of the fire couple Brangelina, surrounded by a gaggle of children. Maddox, Pax Thien, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne have grown well, and are between the ages of 11 to 18 years. And like all parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt go through the ordeal inevitable separation. And this is Maddox, the eldest, who has just taken-off by leaving the family nest. A few months ago already, he had traveled to Asia to visit some of the universities. A few days of the season, he flew to Seoul, South Korea, in order to integrate the university of Yonsei, accompanied by his mother.

On a video posted on Instagram and filmed on the campus of the university, we can see the actress moved to the idea of being separated from his son, leaving him in the company of his new comrades. Students ask her how long she intends to stay on campus, to which Angelina Jolie replied : “Just for today, I am tabling today. I try not to cry “, she says moved, but the smile on his lips.

Maddox is the first child that Angelina Jolie has adopted, while she was in a relationship with actor Billy Bob Thorton. This is in Cambodia she meets Maddox, in 2002, at the age of seven months. Three years later, while she is in a relationship with Brad Pitt, it will be his turn. They adopt in 2005, Zahara, born in Ethiopia, and in 2006, she gave birth to their daughter Shiloh. The following year, it was in Vietnam that they adopt Pax Thien, at the age of 3 years. The family grows one last time in 2008 with the birth, in France, to twins Knox and Vivienne.