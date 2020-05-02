Angelina Jolie : his biggest regret ? Her union with Brad Pitt

The american actress said recently to the magazine US Weekly that she “regretted bitterly to have married Brad Pitt“. According to a source close to the family, Mr. Pitt would have made pressure on Angelina Jolie for that she agrees to marry him (she at the time was already twice divorced and was promised never to pass in front of the mayor).

Beyond the dismal failure of their marital relationship (which lasted only two short years), the actress feels trapped by this old relationship. Children subject to shared custody, the american actress, may not travel or move to wherever he pleases, until the majority of all children in Pitt-Jolie, she is forced to remain on American soil.