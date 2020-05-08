Angelina Jolie in Paris : this surprise visit has moved

It is a visit which he had had very much at heart. Of passage in Paris for the promotion of Evil : the Power of evil, Angelina Jolie has not forgotten its humanitarian side and engaged. She wished, therefore, to go to the bedside of young patients at the Institut Curie this Saturday, October 19, as reported in People. What the mess. “ This was a very moving experience and very human of to see doctors all over the world gather every day to try to find solutions to the cancer and work alongside patients, including young children, in the course of treatment “explained this mother of six children.

And bid : “ I could see the close bond that linked the physicians and the scientific teams with patients and their families who are fighting cancer with so much love and care. “. But a particular encounter has upset. ” I was particularly moved by a boy in treatment who told me that he wanted to become a doctor when he would be large, so that it could help the doctors that he admires so “reveals the actress is 44 years old.

His fight against cancer

During this visit, Angelina Jolie has not only listened to these young patients. She was also able to encourage, support. Find the right words. And for good reason, she knows what she is talking about. It is a disease in which echo of his personal history. Already because his mother died of ovarian cancer in 2007 at the age of 56 and her aunt died of breast cancer in 2013 at the age of 61 years. But also becauseshe has had to fight against this disease.

In 2013, the ex-girlfriend of Brad Pitt would speak in a deeply moving open letter, revealing to have undergone a double mastectomy as a preventive. Genetic testing had revealed that it had a risk of 87% of developing breast cancer. Two years later, when she was 39 years, Angelina Jolie had been forced to take another heavy decision, and radical : to undergo an oophorectomy preventive. A painful experience that it has taken to address with the young patients of the Institut Curie. This passage in France was placed under the sign of the emotion. In addition to this visit at the institut Curie, Angelina Jolie took the opportunity to organize an intimate dinner with her loved ones – including her godmother Jacqueline Bisset – at the restaurant Laperouse.

