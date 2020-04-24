Angelina Jolie intractable : the subject she refuses to discuss with his father the actor Jon Voight

Angelina Jolie has with her father Jon Voight in a relationship fragile and complex. In spite of everything for her children who adore her, she maintains a link between nevertheless prohibited. Station at the crossing of the yellow line…

For long years, relations between the actor Macadam CowboyJon Voight and his daughter Angelina Jolie have been at loggerheads. If the actor has always been inclined to think of the conflicts and the opposition to one of the queens of Hollywoodshe had merely to let go of in 2004 at the magazine First : “My father and I we don’t talk”, before you specify to E! News : “I have no resentment towards her. I do not believe that it is the blood that makes the family… When I had the last argument / disappointment with my father – we had a lot of ups and downs – I thought we were going to go forward, but in reality, this is not what happened.“

Personal beliefs in the antipodes

In spite of everything, father and daughter have come to the necessary path to a relationship, eased, helped by allies in unexpected, his children. Since the birth or adoption of her six children, Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15 years, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year – twins Vivienne and Knoxa reconciliation is effected. Today, thanks to a long-standing rule states : NEVER talk about the past. The ex of Brad Pitt and his father, now 81 years old, manage to communicate. But in these times of confinement, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the actor is deprived of his daughter and of his small children, “who love their grand-father“; also the family uses Facetime to give news.

But then again, Angelina not totally confident with his dear dad, imposes a restriction : it is forbidden to discuss a certain topic under the penalty of him to cut off the connection : the policy. As one of the subjects of discord, the most fierce between the actress Tomb Raider and his father, what are their beliefs. It is a shy, conservative supporter of Trump the opposite of his daughter. “They are on good terms at this time, however, and Angie just wants that to continue.”, has explained a source. Instructions up here followed to the letter…